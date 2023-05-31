 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Haven House summer hours start this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Haven House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The community Haven House in Eau Claire is switching to its summer hours.

Those new hours will start this week. They will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Sundays they will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will have room for a max of 20 people on weekdays, no max on Sunday.

Haven House is located on South Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire. The house is looking for volunteers for every Sunday in June and July to stay open. You can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

If you have any questions, you can email them at ecwarmingcenter@gmail.com 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you