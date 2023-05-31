Haven House summer hours start this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The community Haven House in Eau Claire is switching to its summer hours.
Those new hours will start this week. They will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Sundays they will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will have room for a max of 20 people on weekdays, no max on Sunday.
Haven House is located on South Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire. The house is looking for volunteers for every Sunday in June and July to stay open. You can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.
If you have any questions, you can email them at ecwarmingcenter@gmail.com