"He was so much more than a pet" State Patrol remembers Eau Claire Post K-9 Roni

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Law enforcement and the community came together on Thursday to remember a K-9 who served with State Patrol for eight years before dying unexpectedly last month.
Today, the Eau Claire Post held a visitation and remembrance of K-9 Roni, who passed away Dec. 8. Trooper Glasener and K-9 Roni played a key public safety role together for eight years.— WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) January 5, 2023
Thanks for your dedicated service to the state, K-9 Roni. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/npMV3RG74p
K-9 Roni was born in the Netherlands and joined State Patrol as part of their K9 unit in 2014. Officials with State Patrol said K-9 Roni was partnered with Trooper Justin Glasener, and was deployed more than 750 times.
In Eau Claire on Thursday, about 75 law enforcement and community members attended K-Roni's visitation and remembrance.
“We honor Roni today, knowing he was so much more than a pet, more than a tool, more than an asset,” Chaplain John Putnam said. “[Roni was] trained by a special group of dedicated officers to protect the innocent, get drugs off the street and, if called to do so, sacrifice his life in the protection and service of others.”
K-Roni passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022.