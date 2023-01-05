 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"He was so much more than a pet" State Patrol remembers Eau Claire Post K-9 Roni

  • Updated
  • 0
K-9 Roni
Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Law enforcement and the community came together on Thursday to remember a K-9 who served with State Patrol for eight years before dying unexpectedly last month. 

K-9 Roni was born in the Netherlands and joined State Patrol as part of their K9 unit in 2014. Officials with State Patrol said K-9 Roni was partnered with Trooper Justin Glasener, and was deployed more than 750 times. 

In Eau Claire on Thursday, about 75 law enforcement and community members attended K-Roni's visitation and remembrance. 

“We honor Roni today, knowing he was so much more than a pet, more than a tool, more than an asset,” Chaplain John Putnam said. “[Roni was] trained by a special group of dedicated officers to protect the innocent, get drugs off the street and, if called to do so, sacrifice his life in the protection and service of others.”

K-Roni passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you