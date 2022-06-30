Health department launches opioid and overdose survey

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new survey released by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department aims to take the public's knowledge about drug use and fill in the gaps with education.
The survey focuses on opioid use and overdose prevention. It allows for residents to share their experiences and thoughts on the current opioid epidemic.
Last year, drug overdose deaths in Wisconsin rose by 13%, and between 2014 and 2020, opioid deaths more than doubled in Eau Claire County.
The goal of the survey is to better understand the public's knowledge of drug use, and then use that information to create educational programs and events.
Chelsie Smith, a public health nurse, said that knowing just a few basic facts could help save someone's life.
"Everyone can see a benefit from it because more of our resources will be utilized and the word can get out. People will have more awareness of what opioids are, what an overdose looks like, and how to help somebody because an overdose can happen anywhere," Smith said.
The health department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention are hosting an opioid workshop on July 11. The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Community Table in Eau Claire. Attendees will learn what opioids are, how to recognize a drug overdose, and how to use Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
The survey closes on July 24. You can find it here.