Health department to look at environment of Eau Claire neighborhoods

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you live in the North Side Hill, Dells Park or Airport neighborhoods in Eau Claire, the city county health department is set to survey your properties.
The department's housing survey begins Thursday, which will assess the environmental quality of your neighborhood.
Local health officials say city residents are surveyed once every five years. A surveyor will evaluate the exterior condition of all parts of the home, including roof to cellar and additional structures like fences, retaining walls, chimneys, siding, windows, foundations, sidewalks, garages, and sheds.
Once complete, that data will be used as a tool to prioritize and direct the health department to certain neighborhoods. Health officials say it also identifies properties with the highest safety and health concerns.
You can learn more about the housing survey, click here.