Health expert shares tips for firework safety ahead of July 4

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One hundred and seven people in Wisconsin visited the emergency room with firework-related injuries last year, according to the state department of health services, and with July 4 less than two weeks away health experts have tips for using them safely.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are reminding people to prioritize safety if you are using firework products.
Ways to stay safe include always reading and following the product instructions and keeping a safe distance when lighting them off. Only light off fireworks on a flat surface away from buildings and brush. Never let children play with or ignite fireworks. Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby. Do not try to relight used fireworks, and soak used fireworks in water before throwing them away.
Tyler Bowe, trauma coordinator for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals said firework-related injuries can range from mild to severe.
"Minor to moderate burns all the way to really fairly significant burns," Bowe said. "We'll see injuries from the actual explosion of the firework, a blast injury, you can get some debris or shrapnel if it's used inappropriately."
According to Eau Claire city ordinances, people may not possess, sell, or use fireworks within the city, but some smaller products can be used, including sparklers, streamers, and fountains that stay on the ground. Click here for to read the city regulations