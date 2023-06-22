 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Health expert shares tips for firework safety ahead of July 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Fireworks safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One hundred and seven people in Wisconsin visited the emergency room with firework-related injuries last year, according to the state department of health services, and with July 4 less than two weeks away health experts have tips for using them safely.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are reminding people to prioritize safety if you are using firework products. 

Ways to stay safe include always reading and following the product instructions and keeping a safe distance when lighting them off. Only light off fireworks on a flat surface away from buildings and brush. Never let children play with or ignite fireworks. Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby. Do not try to relight used fireworks, and soak used fireworks in water before throwing them away.

Tyler Bowe, trauma coordinator for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals said firework-related injuries can range from mild to severe.

"Minor to moderate burns all the way to really fairly significant burns," Bowe said. "We'll see injuries from the actual explosion of the firework, a blast injury, you can get some debris or shrapnel if it's used inappropriately."

According to Eau Claire city ordinances, people may not possess, sell, or use fireworks within the city, but some smaller products can be used, including sparklers, streamers, and fountains that stay on the ground. Click here for to read the city regulations

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you