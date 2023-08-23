Heat advisory brings pause on utility shut-offs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday's excessive heat warning holds danger for people without power, but there is relief.
Under Wisconsin law, utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting power when the national weather service has issued a heat advisory, heat warning, or heat emergency.
Monica Obrycki, chief executive officer of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, said if a customer is slated for disconnection from services, they will wait until the heat advisory ends.
For customers who have already been disconnected, Obrycki said there is still hope.
"If our customer calls us, we will work with them through their options to be reconnected if there's an urgent or health situation that warrants it," Obrycki said.
Officials from Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, a nonprofit that helps people with energy assistance said they receive most of their calls during the winter when utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting heating services between November 1 and April 15. They said they're surprised they don't receive more calls during the summer.