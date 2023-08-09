'He'll always be here in our hearts': Justin Vue's brother, Andrew Vue, reflects on brother's legacy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The family of UW-Eau Claire alum, Justin Vue, is sharing about their loved one's life five days after Justin's body was found in the Chippewa River.
News 18 was able to speak with Justin's older brother Andrew. He said he and Justin were very close, going fishing, camping, and watching cartoons together.
Throughout his time in school, Andrew said Justin played varsity football, competed with DECA, and advocated for the Hmong community.
"In many ways of this senseless tragedy," said Andrew. "The way he just up and no longer here anymore. It feels like he'll still walk through the door at any moment now. And I'm slowly realizing that the gift he gave to us is his love and so in that way, he'll always be here in our hearts."
Andrew also said, he was very thankful to those who helped their family, whether it was with the search or after in their time of grief.
To honor Justin's memory, his family is collecting donations in hopes of creating a scholarship or memorial fund in his name. As to whether the donated funds will go to memorial high school's DECA or scholarships for students of color at UW-Eau Claire is still up in the air.
