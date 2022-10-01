Hermann, Fadness, Hanson enter Husky Hall of Fame

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Husky Hall of Fame welcomed its three newest members Friday in a ceremony at Carson Park.
Greg Hanson, class of 1983, Tyler Hermann, class of 2011, and Macki Fadness, class of 2012, were inducted at Pine Pavilion prior to Eau Claire North High School's homecoming football game against Hudson High School.
Congrats to Tyler Hermann, Macki Fadness and Greg Hanson https://t.co/WXfUHObkWl pic.twitter.com/ccOQ7b01VJ— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 30, 2022
Three newest members of the Husky Hall of Fame about to be inducted! @ECN_Athletics @WQOW https://t.co/5HYb5qLEC9 pic.twitter.com/IF405G6Aui— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 30, 2022