 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hermann, Fadness, Hanson enter Husky Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
093022 Husky Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Tyler Hermann, left, Macki Fadness, and Greg Hanson pose with their Husky Hall of Fame plaques after being inducted during a ceremony at Carson Park on September 30, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Husky Hall of Fame welcomed its three newest members Friday in a ceremony at Carson Park.

Greg Hanson, class of 1983, Tyler Hermann, class of 2011, and Macki Fadness, class of 2012, were inducted at Pine Pavilion prior to Eau Claire North High School's homecoming football game against Hudson High School.

Class of 2022 inductee Greg Hanson discusses joining the Husky Hall of Fame

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.