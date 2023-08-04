Hickory Hills Golf Course host annual L.E. Phillips Career Development Center Charity event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a par-tee at the Hickory Hills Golf Course on Friday. The course hosted it's 34th annual L.E. Phillips Career Development Center Charity golf outing.
All proceeds at the event went to the Development Center, a business that gives employment opportunities to people with disabilities or disadvantages.
Officials say the event is mainly for the community, giving everybody a reason to come together for a great cause.
"It's how the businesses that may even compete still come together for a good cause. And I think that's what CDC is all about. We are kind of like the glue that can bring everyone together," Gregg Mizerk, L.E. Phillips CDC President said.
Over 300 golfers and approximately 40 businesses were in attendance.
Everyone in attendance was able to enjoy various actives including, golf, games, raffles, food and more.
One golfer had a great day on the course, saying this event is one she will never forget.
"I hit and I'm like... it looks good, it looks good.. and then we all just yelled it's a hole in one! I am ecstatic and just so happy that it happened at a charity golf event. It's wonderful, it's a great day," said Kristen Black.
The goal was to raise $40,000 to $50,000 at the charity event.
For more information on how you can donate to the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, you can click here.