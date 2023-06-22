 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

High bacteria levels lead to multiple local beach closures

Beach Bacteria

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Three area beaches are reporting high levels of bacteria in the water that could be dangerous to swimmers.

Lake Altoona beach and Half Moon beach in Eau Claire County and Ray's Beach in Chippewa County tested high for water bacteria this week. Lake Altoona and Half Moon beaches are closed and Ray's beach has a bacteria advisory. That means swimming is not recommended. 

According to Tristin Faust, a microbiologist for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, swimming, ingesting, and being in contact with these high bacteria levels can cause sickness in children, adults, and pets.

"When we detect a high level of bacteria, it really could mean that other bacteria and viruses are in the water, and that can cause flu-like symptoms, and those can occur within a few days after being exposed," Faust said. "Children are the most vulnerable for getting sick."

Faust said high bacteria levels could be caused by waster from waterfowl and other animals, or from water runoff. Beaches in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties are tested on Mondays and results are posted the next days. Click here for the latest beach updates from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

