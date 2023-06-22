High bacteria levels lead to multiple local beach closures

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Three area beaches are reporting high levels of bacteria in the water that could be dangerous to swimmers.
Lake Altoona beach and Half Moon beach in Eau Claire County and Ray's Beach in Chippewa County tested high for water bacteria this week. Lake Altoona and Half Moon beaches are closed and Ray's beach has a bacteria advisory. That means swimming is not recommended.
According to Tristin Faust, a microbiologist for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, swimming, ingesting, and being in contact with these high bacteria levels can cause sickness in children, adults, and pets.
"When we detect a high level of bacteria, it really could mean that other bacteria and viruses are in the water, and that can cause flu-like symptoms, and those can occur within a few days after being exposed," Faust said. "Children are the most vulnerable for getting sick."
Faust said high bacteria levels could be caused by waster from waterfowl and other animals, or from water runoff. Beaches in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties are tested on Mondays and results are posted the next days. Click here for the latest beach updates from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.