High flooding impacting local businesses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Flooding across the Chippewa Valley this past week has forced many local businesses to make some changes. Some business owners said it was the worst they had seen in years.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for most of the Chippewa Valley last Wednesday. Areas along the Chippewa River in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls experienced flooding and high water levels.
While flooding has gone down from its peak, parts of Owen and Phoenix parks in Eau Claire and most of Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls were still under water on Sunday.
The high water levels caused some local businesses to make some adjustments.
William "Loopy" Kleich, owner of Loopy’s Saloon, Grill, and Event Dome in Chippewa Falls said while they are used to flooding, this year has been worse than usual.
"We knew with the snow they got up north, with the melt and these warm temperatures we were going to have some flooding here, we do almost every single spring," Kleich said. "This has been more than we’ve seen for a Long time, but we knew the possibility of the road being closed to town could happen.”
A section of Hwy X was closed Friday and most of Saturday when the water went over the road. Loopy’s was able to remain open, but traffic from Chippewa Falls had to be re-routed.
Kleich says they are lucky to be higher on the river bank to avoid flood damage to the building.
Down the river in Eau Claire, businesses downtown and in the Water Street district are also dealing with abnormally high floods.
Lazy Monk Brewery sits behind the Madison street bridge dike. Lazy Monk's owner, Theresa Frank said earlier this week the dike’s retention pond flooded into much of the brewery’s parking lot.
"We have owned the building for seven years and while we have seen a couple of times the water fill the retention pond, we’ve never actually seen it as much as we have today," Frank said.
Frank posted a picture of the flooding on Facebook and said she was overwhelmed by the support from the community.
"The amount of people who have reached out to call us, to text us, to Facebook text us to say, ‘if you need sandbagging, we’re there,' it’s just been the most amazing experience this morning just knowing there are people out there who care about us and care about what’s happening, and are willing to sacrifice their day to come down to help us,” she said.
Frank said she is hopeful they will not need to do any sandbagging, but they have been working to secure the brewing equipment in the basement in case water gets in.
Water levels are still high but the river is receding and the National Weather Service cancelled the flood warning in the area on Sunday afternoon.