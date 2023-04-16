High flooding impacting local businesses

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting near 35 mph. * WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&