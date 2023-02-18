High Schoolers Calculate in Teams at Math Competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mathletes came together to calculate which team is the best at an annual math meet.
This is the first time Math Meet has happened since the pandemic began, but it is the 39th time this competition has occurred.
High schoolers from around the area came to UW-Eau Claire to compete with each other for a trophy and scholarships for UW-Eau Claire math classes. The winners can use their scholarships to take classes while still in high school or over a summer.
The participants solved timed math problems from elementary algebra, to geometry, to advanced algebraic problems.
"It's an important time to bring the students here to get them interested in doing math at Eau Claire, with the hope of, you know, bringing more students onto campus," said Christopher Davis, associate professor of mathematics at UW-Eau Claire.
The schools were split into three divisions.
The AAA winners were the Spring Lake Park "Lighthouse Leaders." There was a tie for the win in the AA division, with the Aquinas team "We're all in" and the Stanley-Boyd team "I squared keeping it real."
The A class winning team was the Regis Radicals.