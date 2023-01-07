High schoolers compete in regional DECA competition

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Western Wisconsin high schoolers were able to dress up and showcase their business expertise on Saturday.
The regional Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) competition was held at UW-Stout. The organization encourages high schoolers to consider careers in business.
The students were competing competed in a range of categories, from marketing communications to business law and ethics, along with their responses to two business scenarios in which they solved a problem.
"I really enjoy seeing the kids' outside of the class succeed in something they're passionate about," said Logan Horn, the DECA advisor at Eau Claire North High School.
Some of the judges for the competition were seasoned professionals, while others were UW-Stout marketing majors.
Organizers said this competition is not only good for the competitors' business skills, but is also something that can be put on their resume.
"For the first kind of scenario where I was competing, definitely lots of like, feelings of being nervous because I didn't know what I was getting myself into, but once you're there, and you have that first initial contact with that person and you kind of know like, 'Okay, this is what the other one's gonna be like.' you definitely gain a lot more confidence and I think it gets a lot easier," said River Bergh, a competitor and a senior at Eau Claire North High School.
The top three students or teams in each event will be able to compete in the state DECA competition. This will be in late February at Lake Geneva.