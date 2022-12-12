Highway deaths increase now through the New Year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to the National Road Safety Foundation, highway deaths increase the week of December 12th through the New Year.
State Patrol officials told News 18 there were over 6,000 alcohol-related crashes in 2021 in Wisconsin. 166 people were killed in those crashes.
Wisconsin also saw more than 15,000 crashes due to the weather last winter season. Among those crashes, 38 people died.
State Patrol Sargent Brandon Grey said that alcohol and weather-related incidents increase in the state as we get closer to the holidays. So, he recommends slowing down, and if you plan on drinking, have a designated driver ready.
"Just remind everybody if it's inclement weather to slow down, turn the headlights on, give yourself plenty of following distance," said Grey. "If you do go out and are going to celebrate, have a good time, but by all means have a sober driver so you can get home. "
The State Patrol is also having a "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" campaign during New Year's weekend. This is when State Patrol work with other law enforcement agencies to help prevent drunk driving accidents.