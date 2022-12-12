 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Highway deaths increase now through the New Year

Crashes Increase During The Holidays

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to the National Road Safety Foundation, highway deaths increase the week of December 12th through the New Year.

State Patrol officials told News 18 there were over 6,000 alcohol-related crashes in 2021 in Wisconsin. 166 people were killed in those crashes.

Wisconsin also saw more than 15,000 crashes due to the weather last winter season. Among those crashes, 38 people died.

State Patrol Sargent Brandon Grey said that alcohol and weather-related incidents increase in the state as we get closer to the holidays. So, he recommends slowing down, and if you plan on drinking, have a designated driver ready.

"Just remind everybody if it's inclement weather to slow down, turn the headlights on, give yourself plenty of following distance," said Grey. "If you do go out and are going to celebrate, have a good time, but by all means have a sober driver so you can get home. "

The State Patrol is also having a "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" campaign during New Year's weekend. This is when State Patrol work with other law enforcement agencies to help prevent drunk driving accidents.

Tags

