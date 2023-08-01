Historic 3rd Ward homes weekend tour happening Sunday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire has plenty of history to share and this weekend you can experience the past by taking part in a historic homes tour.
On Sunday the Third Ward Neighborhood Association is hosting their first annual historic homes tour. It will include ten homes, each over 100 years old from the historic Third Ward District. The district is located in the area of State Street and Summit Avenue near the UW-Eau Claire.
During the tour people will be able to view the outside of the homes and learn about each house and its significance to the city.
Frank Smoot with the Chippewa Valley Museum will be giving the tours.
"One thing that's really fun about a tour like this is to have people at a very causal setting just enjoying a walk but also learning something as they do which they could do all the time," Smoot said.
Smoot said he is looking forward to telling each homes story and how it reflects the city's history.
If you don't have time to attend a guided tour you can still experience the homes independently.
Tickets are $10 for a tour and $15 for a guided tour. To purchase tickets or learn more information about the featured homes you can visit the Third Wards Neighborhoods Association Website.
This story has been updated to reflect that only the outside of the homes are available for view during the tour. We apologize for the earlier mistake.