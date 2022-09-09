Historic “Ottawa House” on Water Street to be considered for demolition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may remember an old building on Water Street that housed a used book store. More than 100 years ago, it was also a combination saloon and rooming house. But now, the Eau Claire Landmarks Commission will soon look over an application that seeks to tear down the historic landmark.
The Landmarks Commission received a "Certificate of Appropriateness," or COA application, to raze the 140-year-old "Ottawa House" at 602 Water Street.
Since the building is landmarked on National and Local Registers of Historic Places, it needs a COA approved before it can be demolished.
"The structure here has deteriorated... it's very difficult to reinvest in this," said Eau Claire senior planner Ned Noel. "The owner has shown good faith to try to do that with a new roof and trying to do new windows and everything. With all things considered, it really looks like it might be a property that is worthy of a demolition."
The Ottawa House was built in 1882 and represents one of the last examples of Eau Claire's history of "boom-town" architecture. It has a false front façade that mimics a second floor.
"Whenever we lose a structure that represents our early days in the city, that's a loss," Noel said. "That's not ideal, but we also understand that properties need to be reinvested in. They need to be safe buildings for occupants as well. And so this building with the structural issues and wall issues, there's just a lot of deficiencies."
An architect recently inspected the property and found major structural deficiencies including foundation, wall, and joist problems.
Similar concerns were identified by the city's deputy fire chief before the structure was landmarked in 1985.
The city assessed the building at $10,000 due to its poor condition.
"Our understanding is that the current building owner would actually like to duplicate something that would look historic and very similar to the Ottawa House that we have here. And so he has proposed a project that would be two stories with apartments and retail that would have a very similar façade," Noel said.
If the commission approves the demolition, the building's owner John Mogensen would like to demolish the property soon after and get approvals for the new project.
If the commission denies the COA application, they have 18 months to work with the owner to see if there are other solutions to save the property.
If there is no agreed solution, or if no funds are received from a government or nonprofit organization, the commission shall issue a COA.
The Landmarks Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 12 to approve the COA application, deny it, or approve with conditions.