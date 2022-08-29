History: Rental duplex in Eau Claire was the first kindergarten building in the city

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the first day of school draws closer, the Chippewa Valley Museum is sharing interesting tidbits about the first kindergarten building in Eau Claire.
Museum executive director Carrie Ronnander said in 1880, Mrs. Page opened a "school for your children" in rented rooms on Barstow Street.
Two years later, a kindergarten school opened in the basement of the library at the corner of River and Kelsey, now known as Graham Avenue and East Grand Avenue.
The Kindergarten Association later purchased a lot and opened a new 22 foot by 56 foot two-story wood frame kindergarten building on September 17, 1883 at 615 River Street.
615 River, now 615 Grand, is home to Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar today.
In 1890, somebody moved the two-story frame building down the street to 1233 River and it became a private residence.
Today, the first kindergarten building is a rental duplex on 1233 Graham Avenue.
"I think it's interesting that the building was built for kindergarten in it of itself. Back in the day, kindergarten was thought of as a place that you could develop the whole child, but it was more of a private thing so there was a private movement to add kindergarten curriculum for families. Then it became a public, free kindergarten movement," Ronnander said.
Ronnander adds that school did not have playground equipment prior to the 1900s, and that Eau Claire school children held a fundraiser in the early 1920s to purchase equipment like swings and merry-go-rounds.