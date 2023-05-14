Hmong-Lao veterans day celebrated in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Flags were lowered to half-staff on Sunday in recognition of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.
This is celebrated on the anniversary of the last day of airlift evacuation of the remaining Hmong and Lao soldiers from Vietnam in 1974.
Many of the Hmong and Lao soldiers were forced to settle in the United States after they fought alongside the Americans and faced harsh retribution following the war from the Vietnamese and Lao governments. Wisconsin is home to the third largest Hmong population in the U.S.
The Eau Claire Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECHMAA) held a banquet on Friday honoring those veterans.
"They felt very appreciative, they were saying that for 40 to 50 years of them being here in the United States this is the first time that someone actually recognized them for the work that they had done during the Vietnam war," said True Vue, executive director of the ECHMAA.
Governor Evers has proclaimed May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin every year since he became the governor in 2019.