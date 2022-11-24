Holiday Book Sale returns to Eau Claire library

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the library’s renovation project, the Friends of the Library is bringing back its Holiday Book Sale.
The sale will be held Friday and Saturday, November, 25 and 26 from 1–5 p.m.; Tuesday, November 29 from 4:30–7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 1 from 4:30– 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, December 3 from 1–5 p.m. The sale will be held in the Innovation Lab, located on level 3 of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire.
Shoppers will find gently used books, DVDs, and holiday themed items at reasonable prices. This sale is perfect for the book lover in anyone’s life. Proceeds from the holiday book sale help support programs and services offered by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
For information about other library programs and events, check the library’s website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info.