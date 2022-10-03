Homecoming Week kicks off at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a big week for Blugolds this week marks UW-Eau Claire's annual homecoming celebration.
This year's theme is "Gridiron and Glitz: Puttin' on the Ritz," bringing campus back to the era of The Great Gatsby.
There are plenty of events planned for students and alumni. Monday kicked off a school-wide medallion hunt, Tuesday is a 5k run/walk along Putnam Drive, Homecoming royalty voting starts Wednesday, and royalty will be announced on Thursday at Varsity Night Live.
Friday, the "Golden Blugolds" who graduated 50 years ago in 1972 will reunite to visit campus and experience what's new, ahead of the big game and Blugold tailgate on Saturday.
"We've gotten bigger every year and things change a bit," said Jane Larson, alumni relations officer at UW-Eau Claire. "More tailgating, the parents like to tailgate, or they have groups like a whole football group that likes to tailgate. It's fun. I mean, if you come down there and you're not happy, then there's something wrong."
The homecoming parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. starting at First Avenue. Anyone can enjoy the Blugold Marching Band, or even get a football or some candy from Chancellor Jim Schmidt. Afterward, the tailgate begins at Carson Park, with food trucks and merchandise available before and during the game.
UW-Eau Claire plays UW-Whitewater at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.