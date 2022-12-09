Homemade cookies and crafts on sale at L.E. Philips Senior Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you are looking to get some Christmas shopping done this weekend, local seniors are selling homemade crafts and cookies.
The L.E. Philips Senior Center in Eau Claire is hosting the annual Cookie Walk and Craft Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Handmade hats, scarves, and cards are available alongside batches of different cookies and baked goods. All the cookies and crafts for sale were made by residents at the senior center.
Lorna Casey, the center's Cookie Chair, said the desserts speak for themselves.
"We have some of the best bakers in town, we had to taste them of course," Casey said. "We have dozens and dozens and dozens of cookies and they're at reasonable prices."
All proceeds from the sales help fund the senior center and its programs.