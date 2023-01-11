Hope Gospel celebrates expansion completion

 Skip to main content
Hope Gospel

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local shelter is celebrating the completion of a new expansion on Wednesday. The project at the Hope Gospel Center in Eau Claire has doubled their short-term stay capacity.

The expansion took place at their men's renewal center. In addition to bed space, it also includes a larger living room area, a new restroom, and two laundry rooms.

Construction began in the fall, with a price tag of $380 thousand, raised by donors.

One of the more notable differences is the change in bed design and layout.

"We used to have the old bunk beds, and climbing up and down those ladders were not very safe or efficient, so we are able to put in these new bedding modules that are not only safer, they offer a little more social distancing, and also they're a lot quieter so it offers a little more dignity when you're staying with us," said Brett Geboy, Community Relations Director for the Hope Gospel Mission.

The beds also have a charging station and a closet that can lock.

Hope Gospel is one of the first shelters in the country to use this new bed design.

The shelter held a ribbon cutting ceremony, as members of the chamber of commerce celebrated the project's completion.

