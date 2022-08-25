Hope Gospel Mission plans housing expansion, doubling available beds

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hope Gospel Mission is doubling its available beds for its short stay housing program and expanding its facilities.
In a press release Thursday, they said the demand for healthy, safe and sober housing is increasing across the Chippewa Valley and their current short stay living space is too small for the increasing need.
The plans for the $380,000 addition to the short stay section of the Hope Renewal Center for Men will double the number of beds from 12 to 24, enlarge the bathroom, living room, laundry areas and provide a new bed system. Hope Gospel says the new sleeping area will provide more space for social distancing and create a more private environment.
"As the need continues to rise, we want to make a greater impact and we cannot do this without community help" said Executive Director, Sandi Polzin in the press release.
A donor has agreed to match up to $75,000, Hope Gospel Mission is looking for community members to help finance the project.
You can learn more about the project by clicking here.