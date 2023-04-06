Hope Gospel Mission serving free Easter lunch on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire is hosting a free Easter lunch on Saturday, April 8.
This is the 14th year they've hosted the event and will offer both dine-in and pick-up options for anyone looking for a meal this holiday.
The Easter meal will feature ham, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, and dinner rolls, as well as dessert.
Volunteers were preparing the meal on Thursday and expect to serve around 600 meals on Saturday.
Brett Geboy, community relations director at Hope Gospel, said the meal is for anyone in need of food, or just looking for company this Easter.
"We want to just be here for people who are in need of food but also who want fellowship and coming to eat together," Geboy said. "Around the holidays sometimes that gets lonely, but there's also a need to help feed the community members."
The meal runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Hope Renewal Center in Eau Claire. Both the dine-in and pick-up options are free.