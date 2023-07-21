Hope Gospel proposing plans for new learning center in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hope Gospel Mission has helped those battling addiction and experiencing homelessness in Eau Claire. Now they hope to provide additional resource.
Hope Gospel Mission is bringing rezoning plans to the Eau Claire City Council for a new learning center building. It would provide counseling and recovery services for adults experiencing homelessness, addition, and mental health crises.
If approved, the learning center would be built next to the Hope Gospel center for men on Mercantile Drive, and would take the place of the Solomon Learning Center on Western Avenue.
The new facility would include a classroom with 42 computer stations for residents, additional office space for staff, and rooms for private counseling and therapy sessions.
"We are seeing an increase in need in our community, and in order to meet that need the new learning center and counseling center would be very helpful to just keep up with the number of residents, but also being able to add additional resources for those that need it," Brett Geboy, community relations director with Hope Gospel Mission said.
According to Geboy the project would cost an estimated $1.8 million.
The rezoning proposal will be introduced at the city council meeting on Tuesday, July 25. A vote will come at a later date.
If plans are approved, Geboy said they hope to start building this fall.
You can click here to learn more about the project.