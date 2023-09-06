Horror-themed circus coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new circus show is coming to Eau Claire, but with a twist.
Paranormal Cirque is touring across the nation with horror-like elements. Thursday through Sunday, they will be performing in a giant tent on the parking lot at the Oakwood Mall.
A performer with the cirque, Argentina Portugal, said the show will feature acrobatics, illusions, mysterious creatures, and a haunted maze.
"We have traditional acts, but we dress differently, we have different make-up, and the humor is more twisted," said Portugal.
The show is for a mature audience so you should be at least 17 years old. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted. Guests between 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets start at $15. You can find a link to purchase tickets and learn more about the cirque by clicking here.