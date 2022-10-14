Horror-themed restaurant and bar opens its doors in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new bar and restaurant is ready to serve the Eau Claire community, but with a spooky new twist.
Wichcraft Spirits and Sandwiches is a new alternative bar with a Halloween and horror theme. The bar is decorated for Halloween and plays classic horror movies all year round. With menu items like the "Hot Beast" sandwich, the "Poltergeist" pulled pork, and the "Slimy Joe" Wichcraft stays true to its name.
Cory Crowell, one of the bar's part time owners, said the scary sandwiches and creepy cocktails are to die for.
Crowell said the restaurant's atmosphere will provide a new alternative to traditional bars.
"Aside from maybe the GI and a couple other spots, there's not too many places that don't mainly focus on sports and dancing and I'm a person who likes to go out but not dance and maybe not watch the game," Crowell said. "So I think this will be a great place."
Crowell said the bar plans to host several events including live music, trivia, and four Halloween parties throughout the year.
Wichcraft is now open for limited hours with a "grave opening" event on October 28.