How an increase in shared revenue could make a difference for Eau Claire taxpayers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers said he is working with Republican legislators to come up with a bipartisan bill that would bring more funding to local governments.
The talks are about shared revenue. It's the money people already pay in sales taxes that theoretically would make its way back to the community. However, city officials say we're not getting nearly enough. That's when referendums come into play like Eau Claire has seen recently.
Without an immediate change, the city could be hurting.
"Only a handful of communities are lower than the amount of shared revenue that we receive," said Eau Claire city manager Stephanie Hirsch.
Hirsch said the concept of shared revenue was created over a century ago as a way to bring sales tax revenue back into the communities that pay it. However, over the years, the percentage circling back has frozen, even though cities have grown and people are paying more in taxes.
"The money's just not coming back to our communities," said Eau Claire city councilmember Jeremy Gragert.
Instead, he said it's sitting in Madison. That's why Wisconsin has a $7 billion surplus right now.
"It's broken in a bunch of ways," Hirsch said. "It's broken in particular to some communities that receive very little compared to other communities."
She said that includes Eau Claire, which receives about $6 million a year in shared revenue. Hirsch said if that amount were adjusted to consider inflation and the city's population growth, they should be getting about $30 million.
The current bill drafted by the GOP legislature, which Evers has said he would veto, would see Eau Claire receive an increase of about $950,000. Evers visited Eau Claire earlier this year and said his goal was to give the city $5 million more a year.
"We would be happy for any solution really," Hirsch said. "It's unfair that our residents bear so much burden on their property taxes. That doesn't work for them, it doesn't work for us."
That's why Eau Claire voters have recently been asked to take on a wheel tax, and to raise property taxes to fund emergency services. That referendum passed; the wheel tax didn't, but the city has to function somehow.
"We've more than doubled the amount of parks in the city but we have the same number of people maintaining them," Gragert said. "At a certain point there's a breaking point."
Shared revenue is used to fund essential services such as police, fire, transportation, and road repairs.
Gragert said without more state funding, Eau Claire may be forced to cut spending on things like affordable housing and bike trails.
Both Hirsch and Gragert said the fact that these bipartisan conversations are happening at all is a good sign. Evers said he's also optimistic he and the legislature will be able to come up with a bill increasing shared revenue that works for both parties.