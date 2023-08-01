How are high school athletes staying cool during summer practice?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the calendar flips to August it's time for high school football season. But how are athletes staying safe in the summer heat?
Most area schools started practice Tuesday. Regis High School Athletic Director Kyle Seyer said the school takes player safety very seriously during summer practices and games.
He said their football program holds two practices a day during the month of August, one in the morning and one in the evening. The idea is to prevent kids from being exposed to the hottest parts of the day.
When the athletes are outside — he said the school has multiple ways to keep them cool.
"Obviously a lot of water when it's hot, a lot of ice and a lot of breaks. So those are kind of the three main criteria we try to do especially when it gets hot out here," he said.
Meanwhile — North High School Head Coach Matt Mcginnis said the program also takes player safety seriously. He said the team also schedules their practices during cooler parts of the day.
He said the team takes plenty of water breaks. He added student managers attend practices to hand out water to players between drills.