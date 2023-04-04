How Eau Claire accommodates voters with disabilities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is making sure that all its polling places are accessible to everyone, including those voting with a disability.
If voters are unable to enter due to a physical disability, there are signs outside each polling site that have a curbside voting phone number. If you call the number, a poll worker can bring out all the info. you need so you can vote in your car.
Another accommodation is the Express Vote machine. Every polling site in Eau Claire has at least one of these devices.
If you're not able to see well, you can zoom in on the text. If you can't hear well, you can wear headphones and the machine will read out loud to you everything on your ballot.
"It can help people fill out their ballots without making any mistakes. The Express Vote is open for anybody to use, but it is especially helpful for people who might have certain disabilities that would make it harder for them to vote," said Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire city clerk.
If you're not able to sign the poll list, a poll worker can write "Exempt by Order of Inspectors" in place of a signature.
If you're physically unable to fill out your ballot by hand, a poll worker can help you with that as well.