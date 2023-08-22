 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

How extreme heat can affect mental health

HEAT AND MENTAL HEALTH
Nicole Cummings

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Experts say extreme heat poses a threat to not only public health, but also mental health.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, extreme heat is linked to an increase in irritability and symptoms of depression. These symptoms can lead to increased aggression, increased substance use, and even suicide.

A counselor from OakLeaf Clinic - The Counseling Room in Eau Claire, said these symptoms happen because our bodies are working overtime to combat the heat.

"Irritability can come out of prolonged days with a heat index just like what we are experiencing now, and we need to be attentive to that level or that increase in irritability."

Hess said the best way to combat the heat is to stay hydrated and do less during the day. She adds seek medical help when feelings of depression or anxiety increase dramatically, or if you are experiencing suicidal ideations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these issues, call the Suicide Hotline at 988.

