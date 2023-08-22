How extreme heat can affect mental health

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Experts say extreme heat poses a threat to not only public health, but also mental health.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, extreme heat is linked to an increase in irritability and symptoms of depression. These symptoms can lead to increased aggression, increased substance use, and even suicide.
A counselor from OakLeaf Clinic - The Counseling Room in Eau Claire, said these symptoms happen because our bodies are working overtime to combat the heat.
"Irritability can come out of prolonged days with a heat index just like what we are experiencing now, and we need to be attentive to that level or that increase in irritability."
Hess said the best way to combat the heat is to stay hydrated and do less during the day. She adds seek medical help when feelings of depression or anxiety increase dramatically, or if you are experiencing suicidal ideations.
If you or someone you know is experiencing these issues, call the Suicide Hotline at 988.