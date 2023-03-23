How to be bear-aware this spring

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's spring time in Wisconsin, and that means bears are waking up from hibernation. A local wildlife expert shares what you need to remember if you encounter one.
Terry Shaurette, a wildlife biologist with the DNR in western Wisconsin, said black bears in Wisconsin start waking up from hibernation around mid-March. They lose around 25% of their body weight during the winter, so when they wake up they are looking for food. Food they often find in our own backyards.
Shaurette said it's important to keep trash cans and grills in your garage at night as much as possible and to keep bird feeders up high and out of reach. If a bear does get into your bird feeder, it's best to take it down for a few days until the bear leaves the area.
"Bears almost never cause a problem, the ones that do cause problems are the ones that get habituated to humans, are the ones that keep coming back for food," Shaurette said. "So that's why we really stress to put away those potential food sources and then bears shouldn't become a problem."
Shaurette said if you do encounter a bear, remember to stay calm, back away slowly, and let the bear leave on its own. If you have a recurring bear problem you can contact the DNR or the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services for help.