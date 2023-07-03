How to handle PTSD triggers this Independence Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Independence Day is almost here and while many see it as a time to come together and celebrate, some people need special accommodations to enjoy the holiday.
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health condition that while commonly associated with veterans, can affect anyone.
Angela Deutschlander, a benefits specialist with Eau Claire County Veteran Services Office said it's a condition that affects people in different ways. She said some triggers do include loud noises from fireworks and being in large gatherings, but even the patriotic theme of the holiday can bring up painful memories.
"It's not really at all like a one symptom type of mental condition," Deutschlander said. "It's an umbrella for a lot of other things like anxiety, depression and hypervigilance. Sometimes it's isolating because they don't want to be in large crowds."
Her biggest tip for those with loved ones with PTSD is to communicate needs and feelings. With clear communication and understanding, Deutschlander said this holiday can be better enjoyed by everyone.