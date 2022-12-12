How to keep kids safe from potentially harmful toys this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're shopping for toys this holiday season, be aware that some may be unintentionally harmful to children.
A doctor with Mayo Clinic health system said one of the things to look for is toys or parts that are small enough for children to inhale or put in their mouths or noses. This could include deflated balloons, marbles, or beads.
Also, look for hidden toxins. One way to avoid these is to look at the packaging and find a toxins-free certification or sticker.
Something else to think about is the types of batteries. AAA or AA batteries are generally safe. However, button batteries are easily swallowed, which can lead to severe internal burns.
Stay away from toys with candles in them to prevent accidental burns.
But that's not all parents can do to keep their kids safe.
"Pay close attention to the age of the child and the age appropriateness of the toy or the gift," said Dr. Paul Horvath, an Emergency Medicine Physician with the Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Horvath also said to make sure toys are stored in something safe such as a box or container. Never store toys in a plastic bag because of the suffocation risk.