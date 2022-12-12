 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

How to keep kids safe from potentially harmful toys this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Toys

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're shopping for toys this holiday season, be aware that some may be unintentionally harmful to children.

A doctor with Mayo Clinic health system said one of the things to look for is toys or parts that are small enough for children to inhale or put in their mouths or noses. This could include deflated balloons, marbles, or beads.

Also, look for hidden toxins. One way to avoid these is to look at the packaging and find a toxins-free certification or sticker.

Something else to think about is the types of batteries. AAA or AA batteries are generally safe. However, button batteries are easily swallowed, which can lead to severe internal burns.

Stay away from toys with candles in them to prevent accidental burns.

But that's not all parents can do to keep their kids safe.

"Pay close attention to the age of the child and the age appropriateness of the toy or the gift," said Dr. Paul Horvath, an Emergency Medicine Physician with the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Horvath also said to make sure toys are stored in something safe such as a box or container. Never store toys in a plastic bag because of the suffocation risk.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you