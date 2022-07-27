How to pay the second half of your Eau Claire County property taxes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Treasure is sending out a reminder for property owners in the county — the second half of your real estate taxes are due at the end of the month.
The county treasurer says taxes can be paid four different ways. You can pay in person to the county treasurers office, located in the courthouse building on Oxford Avenue.
You can pay by mail, with checks payable to “Eau Claire County Treasurer” and addressed to 721 Oxford Ave. Suite 1250, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
There is also a black drop box just outside the main doors of the courthouse. You can drop payment there in an envelope clearly marked for the treasurer's office.
You can also pay online by clicking here.