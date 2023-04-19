How you can help reduce Eau Claire's carbon footprint

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County sustainability officials say there's never a bad time to think about ways to reduce your carbon footprint, especially with Earth Day right around the corner.
The biggest contributors to Eau Claire's carbon footprint are energy use and transportation.
Luckily, Regan Watts, coordinator for Eau Claire County recycling and sustainability, said there's plenty of resources available to anyone looking to make a difference.
"That's how everything starts everything starts, with one small action," Watts said. "I think people need to recognize that what they do, and when they talk to people about what they're doing, it has a ripple effect. It affects everyone."
Watts said there are financial incentives to making your home a bit greener, from energy companies or even through tax credits. That can range from installing smart thermostats, LED lights, or even solar panels.
She said Eau Claire is also bike and bus friendly. If you've never taken the bus, Saturday is the perfect day to try, since rides will be free for Earth Day.
Click here to learn more about clean energy incentives, and click here to learn more about Earth Day events in Eau Claire.