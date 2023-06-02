HSHS and Prevea Health host free summer walking program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A free summer walking program is returning to the Chippewa Valley for the third year.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, along with Prevea Health, are hosting a free 'Walk into the Weekend' on Fridays this summer.
The program offers pre-planned walking routes along trails in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Altoona.
Dara Specker, health and wellness specialist at Prevea Health, said the program is one way to stay active and meet new people.
"The focus is for anyone of any activity level, it's really just to try to help either jumpstart the 150 minutes of activity that we're trying to get for a goal for our overall health and well-being of physical activity in a week or really just to kind of again to get people around other people who might be isolated," Specker said.
The walks start at 7 a.m. every Friday until August 4, and are designed to last around one hour. For each walk you attend, you're entered into a drawing for a yoga mat, duffel bag, and other exercise equipment.
Registration is required. Click here for more information.