HSHS Confirms Cybersecurity incident

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -HSHS hospital officials confirmed Friday night that it was a cybersecurity incident that caused a statewide, systemwide outage of nearly all operating systems at HSHS and Prevea facilities.
In a recorded statement, HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright said they have brought in 3rd-party experts, and law enforcement. He said there is an ongoing investigation into the scope and impact of the breach.
Boatwright also said they have deployed additional security measures to safeguard their systems. He says since that time, they have not detected further unauthorized access.
Boatwright said they will not be able to share some information publicly, to protect the security of their system and the privacy of patients.
He said they are working non-stop to bring back critical systems, and are making progress.