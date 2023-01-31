Hudson holds off Memorial to take sole possession of first in BRC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Behind six 3-pointers in the second half, the Hudson Raiders boys basketball team held off Eau Claire Memorial, 54-51, Tuesday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference.
Hudson (9-1) sweeps the season series against Memorial (8-2) and will play three of its four remaining conference games at home. The Old Abes travel to Rice Lake on Saturday.
Ben Bekhof and Sam Swavely each made a pair of 3-pointers. Swavely led Hudson with 10 points.
Cooper Jesperson led Memorial with 27 points.
Hudson held a 24-22 lead at halftime, and led 54-51 with three seconds remaining. Mason Stoik's game-tying 3-pointer was just a bit too strong, clanging off the back of the rim.