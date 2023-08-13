Hundreds celebrate 60th Pioneer Days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pioneer Days, which brings people back in time with old farming equipment and other antiques, came to a close on Sunday after a successful weekend.
This event is traditionally held during the second weekend of August, and this year they tried some new things.
They had a car show on Friday for the first time, and they are looking to bring it back next year. They also had something new on the culinary side.
"We've sold over 300 ears of sweet corn, and that all gets steamed down on the steamers," said Dan Goulet, president of the Chippewa Valley Antique Club. "That's something new we tried this year, but that went over real well."
The Pioneer Days, which just finished celebrating its 60th year, also included blacksmithing, log-sawing, and dozens of tractors on display.
There was also a pedal tractor pull, where people could see how far they could take a pedal tractor with weight on the back.
The Pioneer Days is held every year by the Chippewa Valley Antique Club.