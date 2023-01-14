Hundreds celebrate traditional Ukranian Christmas dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - While you may have celebrated the holiday season last month, a Ukrainian Christmas was celebrated tonight in Chippewa Falls.
The Chalice of Mercy Mission celebrated by serving a 12-course meal to around 300 people.
This is the 16th time that the mission celebrated this traditional dinner in the Chippewa Valley.
At the dinner, some Ukrainian soldiers who may have lost limbs in war were given free prosthetics.
This is also a fundraiser so that they can ship necessary medical supplies to Ukraine.
"This fundraiser is really important because Ukraine right now is suffering tremendously, and it is to help people bring awareness, much deeper awareness is what's going on," said Valentyna Pavsyukova, president and founder of the Chalice of Mercy Mission.
The meal's 12 courses represented the 12 Apostles.
Some of the dishes included a roasted duck, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut and a traditional dish called kutya.
"So tonight we will eat, the first dish will be kutya. Kutya is a wheat berry salad basically and it represents prosperity," Pavsyukova said.
The chalice of mercy mission is a nonprofit organization in Chippewa Falls.
They primarily help with medical issues, sending supplies overseas to Europe. Sometimes they even send doctors from the United States to Ukraine to perform free surgeries on those who need it.