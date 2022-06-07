Hundreds embrace education at 34th Academy of Lifelong Learners

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Those with a zest for life and a zest for learning were invited to UW-Eau Claire Tuesday for a day of education.
The 34th Academy for Lifelong Learners — formerly known as Senior Americans Day — was held at the UWEC campus. Anyone over the age of 55 was welcome to attend.
The Academy for Lifelong Learners provides attendees a day of education, resources and social interaction.
Each participant attended three workshops, where they learned about topics like health and wellness, equity, diversity and inclusivity, nature, history, recreational activities and more.
"UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education has been offering this program for 34 years. We did have to take a break for a few years due to COVID, so we are thrilled to be back here in person for a day of education and social engagement for over 400 people from the area," said Tamara Mumm, outreach program manager.
In addition to the hundreds of attendees, around 50 local businesses sponsored this year's academy.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Zorba Paster, host of the Wisconsin Public Radio program "Zorba Paster on your health."
Attendees were also able to get free health screenings during the event.