Hundreds gather in Eau Claire to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A rifle salute rang out to honor the fallen. Its loud crack in stark contrast to an otherwise silent moment of reflection.
The days events started out much less solemn as a crowd of hundreds lined the parade route that started in Wilson Park and worked its way to Owen Park. There, local community leaders paid tribute to those who paid for our freedom.
"Memorial Day represents a time to remember and honor the untold sacrifices of those who have gone before us," said Ron Martin with the Eau Claire Patriotic Council.
Keynote speaker Representative Ron Kind spoke of memories he cherishes with veterans and their families he has come to know over his career as Congressman.
"It's the right thing for us to do, to pause and reflect and truly honor our fallen heroes on the battlefield. Those who weren't able to return home. That's something these gold star mothers and families carry with them for the rest of their lives," Rep. Kind said.
While recognizing the reason for the holiday as one brought about by much sorrow, Rep. Kind also shared his thoughts on Americans enjoying their hard-won freedoms on this day of remembrance.
"It's a solemn occasion to reflect and to truly give thanks to our fallen heroes and share the pain with families that have lost a loved one," he said. "But they were also serving and securing our nation for the blessings of freedom you can enjoy on a day like today."
After Rep. Kind's address, several members of Girl Scout troop 3023 placed flags on the crosses representing those who were lost in each major war in American history— a gesture that's importance was not lost on them.
"I was getting really nervous at first because I was in front of everybody, but it was kind of an honor because you got to do it," said Addisyn Lindow.
"I felt kind of honored to do this, because not a lot of people get to be able to do this. So, I kind of felt honored," said Kylee Smith.
Also in attendance was the North High School band. While they were eager to enjoy their day off of school, the stories shared during the ceremony led to deeper reflection.
"Most of the time it's just names on a paper, but you never think that they had lives like us, and they had reasons for everything that they did," said one band member.