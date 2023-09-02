Hundreds race for Special Olympics at 42nd Buckshot Run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Runners raced their way around Carson park in Eau Claire on Saturday to show support for the Special Olympics.
"It's a community event that the Special Olympics has done to bring awareness to our athletes across the state," said Joe Seubert, a development director with Special Olympics Wisconsin.
This year, the Buckshot Run is celebrating its 42nd year. The Buckshot Run is also a fundraiser where all of the money raised supports more than 7,000 Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes so they can train and compete in sports year-round.
The run features two races: a five-mile race, and a two-mile race. It has a tendency to bring runners back year after year.
"I do remember when it first came out, and there's some veteran runners that come in, year in and year out, and there's a few people that have not even missed a single race," said Peter Chumas.
Over the years, many traditions have been created at the Buckshot Run, like the national anthem.
"I sing the national anthem for it almost every year, most years that I've done it," Chumas said. "The first year I did it was in 2001 I think. Bob asked me to come down here and they needed a singer and they said, 'Well, the rest is history.'"
"It's family, it's tradition, community is a big part of it, and it's health, right?" Seubert said.
