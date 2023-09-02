 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hundreds race for Special Olympics at 42nd Buckshot Run

  • Updated
  • 0
Buckshot Run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Runners raced their way around Carson park in Eau Claire on Saturday to show support for the Special Olympics.

"It's a community event that the Special Olympics has done to bring awareness to our athletes across the state," said Joe Seubert, a development director with Special Olympics Wisconsin.

This year, the Buckshot Run is celebrating its 42nd year. The Buckshot Run is also a fundraiser where all of the money raised supports more than 7,000 Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes so they can train and compete in sports year-round.

The run features two races: a five-mile race, and a two-mile race.  It has a tendency to bring runners back year after year.

"I do remember when it first came out, and there's some veteran runners that come in, year in and year out, and there's a few people that have not even missed a single race," said Peter Chumas.

Over the years, many traditions have been created at the Buckshot Run, like the national anthem.

"I sing the national anthem for it almost every year, most years that I've done it," Chumas said. "The first year I did it was in 2001 I think. Bob asked me to come down here and they needed a singer and they said, 'Well, the rest is history.'" 

"It's family, it's tradition, community is a big part of it, and it's health, right?"  Seubert said.

If you would like to donate to the Special Olympics Wisconsin, click here.

If you would like to see the results of the Buckshot Run, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you