Hunt for history: Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt underway

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you want a chance to win some prizes, it's time to put on your thinking cap and bring out your inner detective for the Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt: Then and Now.
Organizers of the medallion hunt have put together two hidden medallion hunts this year. The first medallion hunt will focus on "then," with clues and locations centered around the older history of Eau Claire.
The second one will focus on the "now," with clues and locations centered around more recent developments in Eau Claire.
Officials will post a clue stanza on their Facebook page every day at noon until a medallion is found.
"As we were walking and getting some exercise during Covid, we were finding all of this awesome history in Eau Claire," said medallion hunt organizer Andy Brown. "We just hope people get out and get to know our community a little bit better, get to know the awesome history. There is so much rich history in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and the surrounding areas."
There is a hidden medallion for both hunts, so you have the chance to win a prize package for each hunt. That includes $300 worth of goods and local gift cards.
The medallions will be hidden on public property, and officials want to remind folks to not trespass on private historical locations. Some of them are people's homes.
The "Then" hunt is currently underway, click here to see the clues. If you find the medallion, message the Facebook page or email them at clearwaterclues@yahoo.com