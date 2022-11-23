Husky 'Hunger Ride' raises funds for Feed My People

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- On the eve of Thanksgiving, Eau Claire North's boys hockey team helped prevent hunger in our community.
The Husky boys hockey team presented Feed My People Food Bank with a $1,000 check on Wednesday, raised by players and coaches as part of a 25-mile 'Hunger Bike Ride' earlier in November. The Huskies biked around the city for the ninth straight year, pedaling to prevent hunger and fundraising in the process. Feed My People officials gave the team a tour of the warehouse and facilities following the presentation.
The team enjoyed carrying on the tradition and helping put food on the tables of those in need this holiday season.
"As Thanksgiving is coming up, we know that Feed My People has a big role in that," said Jack Kein, Huskies senior captain. "It feels good to contribute."
"It's nice to be able to feed some people that might not be able to feed themselves," said Brayton Thillman, Huskies senior captain. "It's a good feeling."
"There's other people that have needs in the community, people in the classroom," said Ryan Parker, entering his ninth season as head coach of the Huskies. "These guys can put some effort towards it to be able to help solidify and help the solution."
With the hockey season set to begin on Friday, the Huskies said the bike ride also helped the team bond and come together for a good cause ahead of the opening games. The team plans to continue working with Feed My People for years to come.