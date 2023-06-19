Hutchinson Technology laying off 50 more workers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hutchinson Technology (HTI) in Eau Claire announced Monday they plan to layoff 50 employees. The announcement comes three months after they announced plans to layoff 237 workers.
HTI sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, saying it "will be restructuring and reducing its workforce" at the Eau Claire facility.
The company currently has approximately 182 employees, meaning the upcoming layoffs will decrease that number by more than a quarter. The layoffs will take place in late August, the letter said.
HTI started the year with 425 employees at their Eau Claire facility, but in March it announced it was laying off 237 of those workers.
