Hutchinson Technology laying off more than half of its Eau Claire workforce

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than half of the employees at Hutchinson Technology, also known as HTI, are losing their jobs. That's according to a letter sent by the company to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
In the letter, HTI's vice president of human resources said that they currently have about 425 employees at their Eau Claire location and expect to permanently layoff 237 of those workers.
Officials did not give many details as to why they are laying off this many employees but did say they are "restructuring" and "substantially" reducing the workforce at the facility on Alpine Road.
News 18 reported last week that many were told they were being laid off, with one person saying the layoffs are across the board, from production to engineering.
In 2020, HTI announced they were laying off a fifth of its Eau Claire workforce.