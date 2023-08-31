'I do it because I love being around kids': Eau Claire teachers set up classrooms for success

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Summer vacation will soon be over, which means it's time for teachers to come and get their rooms ready for students to come in.
For some teachers, like Caitlin Solie, this will be her first-year teaching.
"I guess I'm just hyping myself up, making sure that I'm ready for my kiddos to be in here, planning stuff to keep them busy," said Solie who will teach fourth grade.
For others, like Lillian McRaven, this will be the latest of 20+ years in the classroom.
"I do it because I love being around kids," said McRaven, who teaches second grade. "Just being a teacher here is so much fun, we really get to know the kids, and that's the most important thing to me, is that we have a lot of fun. We do teach them some academics, but we have a lot of fun too!"
On Thursday, teachers were working on setting up their classrooms for the school year. McRaven has her room set up to grow with her students.
"Mine is colorful. A lot of people have come into my classroom and said 'oh, I just love your classroom,' and I try to have a lot of color on my walls," said McRaven. "I don't have a lot of things on my walls, because we build the classroom together and we put their artwork and their work up there."
Meanwhile, Solie is excited to work in a supportive environment.
"There's a few of us new staff, and we've been welcomed so well. Lillian has been amazing, walking us through the whole school, and just kind of everybody saying 'if you need anything, reach out.' when I have reached out, it has been amazing," said Solie.
Despite having vastly different amounts of experience, the two teachers cannot wait to see students in their classroom.
Flynn Elementary's first day of school is on Tuesday, September fifth.