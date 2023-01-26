'I feel pretty proud': At-risk young adults build new a house

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Everyone needs a fresh start from time to time. For local at-risk youth, they used theirs to build a house.
Chippewa Fresh Start is a local program where young adults who may have encountered a variety of barriers in their life are able to earn a high school diploma or GED while building a house.
The participants work for 32 hours every week, and they are involved in every phase of construction.
On Thursday, they held an open house at one of their completed homes in Fall Creek.
"I think each of these kids have become friends not only with each other, but with me. I mean, we have a lot of fun, we have as much fun as we possibly can. We're laughing, we try to keep it lighthearted, and we get the work done," said Dakota Rindahl, the construction site supervisor.
The house that was built is 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom, along with a two-car garage and a deck.
The construction was completed by a dozen people, and it took about a year to complete the construction.
"I feel pretty accomplished, I feel pretty proud. I like the outcome of it, it's pretty nice. I'm just happy that a family is going to be here, they're going to raise their kids', live the rest of their life here maybe," said Cha Thao-Degro, Chippewa Fresh Start participant.
Construction has begun on Fresh Start's next house, which will be on Adams Avenue in Fall Creek.
Fresh Start is a program of Western Dairyland Economic Opportunities Council, which is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and opportunities to people in west-central Wisconsin.